Recent form will help Dons attract signings

Russell Martin is confident his side's new-found form will help them in the transfer market this month.

The Dons boss completed the signings of Carlton Morris and Ben Gladwin last week - his first as a manager. Though he does not expect to add to his squad before Tuesday's trip to Burton Albion, Martin said his side, who are now unbeaten in four league games and are three points clear of the relegation zone, will be raising a few eyebrows with potential transfer targets.

"I can't imagine much will happen before Tuesday if anything," Martin confirmed. "We're working, but hopefully what we're doing is making ourselves more attractive to certain people who weren't interested in coming into a relegation fight. People will look at us now and think maybe we're something to be a part of.

"I wasn't aware we were up there in terms of our form in the league. It's a testament to the players that they've been able to do that in the position we're in. We had the League One Player of the Month as well in a team in the bottom three. It has not been easy, we've got a long way to go but I cannot speak highly enough of what we've got in the dressing room."

Martin was part of a January move this time last year, signing for Dons from Walsall. This year though, he is sat on the other side of the desk and is experiencing first hand how tough the market can be.

He said: "It changes hour by hour, not even day by day. It has been eye-opening, and reasonably enjoyable so far... I'm sure I won't be saying that at the end! We're talking about it constantly, because it's such a huge part of the job.

"We've missed out on players from other clubs for various reasons, but it is what it is. We're still trying.

"The things we want remains the same, so it's up to us to get the right people. We're working on it, long hours, but we'll have to wait and see."