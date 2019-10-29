Recent history shows Dons boss Tisdale can turn things around

Almost three years ago, Paul Tisdale was on one of the longest journeys home English football has to offer having dropped to the bottom of the Football League with Exeter City.

Out of the EFL Trophy, out of the EFL Cup, out of the FA Cup and just five League Two wins all season, the Grecians slumped to the bottom of the pile on November 19, 2016, in quite extraordinary circumstances. Leading 2-1 at Carlisle until the 89th minute, Exeter conceded twice - Charlie Wyke's winner coming in the seventh minute of stoppage time - to lose 3-2. And with Newport's somewhat surprise 3-0 win over midtable Notts County, Exeter dropped to the bottom of the football pyramid.

Ryan Harley was a part of the Exeter squad to make the play-off final in 2016/17

Dons may not be bottom of the league as things stand - they are 20th in League One with just one point from a possible 24 - but it's a situation Tisdale has negotiated before. Exeter's story of 2016/17 did in fact end with heartbreak, but it would be at Wembley Stadium.

After their long journey home from Carlisle, Exeter hauled their form in the opposite direction. Tisdale's men went 12 games undefeated, scoring 32 of 36 points and were sitting pretty at the other end of the table, with a 4-0 win over Crewe - thanks to goals from Jordan Moore-Taylor and a David Wheeler brace - seeing them comfortably in the play-off spots.

After the sensational play-off semi-final spectacle against Carlisle, Tisdale's Exeter side would falter at the final hurdle, losing 2-1 to Blackpool in the play-off final.

With pressure mounting on Tisdale's position at MK Dons as they desperately seek a way out of their torrid run, the manager has proven experience to turn things around for an ailing team. With three home games in a row, starting against similarly struggling Tranmere Rovers this Saturday, Tisdale will need to begin his turnaround quickly.