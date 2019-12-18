Recent upturn will not change Dons' Christmas preparation

Getting a couple of win under their belt will not change now MK Dons approach the busy Christmas period.

Still in the relegation zone, manager Russell Martin insits despite the marked improvement since he took over in November, nothing can change despite now being three games undefeated.

“It’s been better,” he said. “We deserved the win, after the way we’ve played the last few games.

“We’ve gone three unbeaten now with a cup game as well, and two clean sheets in there so I’m really pleased with that.

“But I’m also really cautious that we haven’t cracked it we’ve got a lot of improvement to to make and I think that’s the most pleasing thing for me.

“I don’t think we’ve hit a level yet where we’re really satisfied with it. I think the players can be certainly satisfied with what they’ve done and the improvement they’ve shown, we’ve come a long way in a short space of time.

Russell Martin oversees training

“But I think it’s for us as staff to keep pushing them and keep testing them.

“The process doesn’t change - it’s all about us. We haven’t won a few games and now it’s just back to five sides and everyone have a have a jolly up for a week. that’s not the case at all.

“It’s about working and improving on what we’re doing and I think we’re showing that. The last few teams we played have shown a bit more respect than the ones we did at first.”

Ahead of the Gillingham game on Saturday, Martin added: “It will be a different challenge to what we faced the last few weeks, it’s a different kind of game it’s a different kind of team so now the players need to show they’re up for a different challenge. But ultimately what we’ll do won’t change from game to game.”