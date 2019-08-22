Reeves out for weeks after 'kicking himself' in training game

Ben Reeves will be out for another two or three weeks after a bizarre training ground incident which saw him kick himself.

Playing in a training game when Dons should have been playing Bury earlier this month, Reeves went for a tackle but ended up giving himself what the club initially thought to be a dead leg, though it has proven to keep him sidelined for a significant period.

Brennan Dickenson is back in training

Despite playing a brief cameo against Shrewsbury in Dons' first game in League One, manager Paul Tisdale confirmed Reeves, who returned to the club in the summer after being released by Charlton, will be out for another few weeks

"He will be out for two or three weeks," Tisdale said. "He has had a nasty kick in the game we played instead of Bury. We thought it was a dead leg but he has been out of training for a fortnight and it's proving very difficult to heal. He came off the bench against Shrewsbury, but he was not physically good, but he wanted to play.

"We realised quickly after that he needs a lengthy time out. He was challenging one of our players and he's kind of kicked himself. It's such a frustration for him, but also we need him in and around the team because he's a creative force."

There was also bad news for another summer signing Joe Mason, who Tisdale confirmed will be out for a significant period with a hamstring injury.

Joe Mason is out for a lengthy period with a hamstring problem

He said: "Joe Mason will be out for a long time, with a hamstring problem which will require lengthy rehab. It won't need an operation, but I cannot give a time."

Positively though, Brennan Dickenson is back in full training and is eligible for selection after his move from Colchester in the summer, while Jordan Moore-Taylor is back kicking a ball again after a knee injury which has kept him out since February.

Tisdale continued: "Brennan Dickenson is back in full training, but he has missed matches in pre-season. He is ready but he has missed the opportunity to play.

"Jordan Moore-Taylor is also on the training ground, starting to run and kick which is promising."