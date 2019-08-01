Reeves' return surprises the man himself as he re-signs for Dons

While fans will see it as the worst kept secret of the summer, Ben Reeves admitted he had was not expecting to sign for MK Dons again when he began training with the club earlier this summer.

The 27-year-old became Paul Tisdale's eighth signing of the summer after his release from Charlton Athletic on Thursday, the club confirmed.

Reeves during Dons' 4-0 win over Manchester United

Reeves, who played for the club between 2013 and 2017, had played in four pre-season friendlies for Dons, and while fan speculation was rife around his return, the club insisted the midfielder was onto with them for fitness.

And Reeves himself admitted he had no expectations to sign when he first arrived back at the club.

"It was mainly to get fit, and I was interested to come and see what it was like under new management," he said. "I knew Butts (Danny Butterfield) from Southampton, and that was my contact, he asked if I wanted to keep fit here. That's all it was really, I wasn't expecting anything and I'm not sure they were looking to sign me. But in the end it has worked out well for both of us. And I cannot wait to get started and to work with the new staff and some old ones as well.

"I'm really happy. It is nice to be back – it's very different to when I left, it's really positive and I'm glad to be back.

"The Championship season wasn't great, but that season coming second in the league was brilliant. But I enjoyed my whole time here, and I'm looking forward to doing the same again. I'm looking forward to making more memories and occasions.

"Everyone I've spoken to has said Tis' style will really suit me. I want to enjoy my football again, getting back to scoring 10+ goals this season, and I hope I can do that playing under Tis."

With fans desperate for his return, Reeves said the messages he received from the Dons supporters helped sway his decision to return.

He added: "The fans made it so easy for me to decide. I'm looking forward to bigger and better things this time. I don't read many messages on social media, but when I have, it gives me a good feeling from these fans. To get those messages and to be wanted back at a club, it's so important and it has made me so happy to be here."