'Ref got it right' says Lynch after Newport's nine-man victory over Daventry

Newport Pagnell Town boss Darren Lynch felt the referee got everything right in his side's 2-1 victory over Daventry on Saturday, despite three reds cards.

Without a league win in their last five, Newport had seen their lead atop UCL Premier cut from 12 points to six, but their 2-1 win over Daventry stopped the rot, despite having Taylor Orosz and Dave Baker sent off, before Ross Harris was dismissed for the home side.

Newport boss Darren Lynch

"It wasn’t a dirty game but the ref got all the key decisions right," said Lynch afterwards. "I’m delighted with the result but most of all the performance from every single player in the matchday squad. We go again on Tuesday night!"

Orosz's red card after 27 minutes when he deliberately handled in the area, gifting Daventry a penalty and the lead in the process as Adam Moussi fired the home side ahead.

Tom Liversedge though levelled just before half time, but their task was made harder when Baker picked up his second yellow with 15 minutes to as the Swans were reduced to nine.

Incredibly though, Newport would snatch victory with seven minutes to go when Fazel Koriya went through one-on-one before deftly chipping the Daventry keeper.

The home side were themselves reduced to 10 men in the dying moments when Ross Harris was dismissed for violent conduct as Newport won their first game in five to maintain their six point lead.

Lynch added: "After having dropped big points over the Christmas period I was looking for a reaction from the squad and I definitely got it.

"Despite going down to 10 men, I was still confident we could grab something from the game as we were still on top and playing really well. Tom Liversedge scored a great goal in injury time of the first half to take us into the break.

"We defended for our lives for the remaining mins and lengthy injury time in where they went down to 10.