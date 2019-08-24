Refwatch: Andy Davies takes charge of MK Dons vs Peterborough

Referee Andy Davies will take charge of MK Dons' clash with long-term rivals Peterborough United today (Saturday).

Heading into his fifth game of the campaign, Mr Davies has handed out 11 yellow cards this season, while keeping the red firmly in his pocket.

Dons fans may need a decent memory to remember the last game he oversaw - a 2-1 win over Coventry at the Ricoh Stadium in Noevmber 2016, where he sent off Sky Blues' goal-scorer Ben Stevenson.

Lee Venamore and Jonathan Hunt will be running the lines, with Matthew Lee the Fourth Official.