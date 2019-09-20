Refwatch: Antony Coggins to take charge of MK Dons vs Southend

Referee Antony Coggins with Dean Lewington
Referee Antony Coggins will officiate MK Dons' home game against Southend on Saturday.

The Oxfordshire referee has had a pretty reserved start to the season, flashing just 16 yellow cards in his opening six fixtures, without a red in sight.

Dons fans saw him five times last season: in the home win over Bury, the 1-1 draw with Yeovil at Huish Park, the 4-0 win at Crawley, the 2-1 home win over Oldham and the 2-0 reverse at Colchester.

Marvyn Amphlett and Lisa Rashid will run the lines, and Mike Desborough is the fourth official.