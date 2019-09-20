Refwatch: Antony Coggins to take charge of MK Dons vs Southend

Referee Antony Coggins will officiate MK Dons' home game against Southend on Saturday.

The Oxfordshire referee has had a pretty reserved start to the season, flashing just 16 yellow cards in his opening six fixtures, without a red in sight.

Dons fans saw him five times last season: in the home win over Bury, the 1-1 draw with Yeovil at Huish Park, the 4-0 win at Crawley, the 2-1 home win over Oldham and the 2-0 reverse at Colchester.

Marvyn Amphlett and Lisa Rashid will run the lines, and Mike Desborough is the fourth official.