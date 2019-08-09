Refwatch: Brett Huxtable takes charge of Dons vs Shrewsbury

Brett Huxtable will take charge of MK Dons' opening game of the season against Shrewbury.

Known to dish a card or three during his games, Huxtable, from Devon, flashed yellow cards during his 37 outings last season, with the red brandished seven times.

Maybe it was new-season nerves or a new resolution, but he only dished out a single yellow card last week when he took charge of Rotherham's 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Dons fans have seen Mr Huxtable five times in the last two seasons - overseeing the 3-3 draw with Peterborough in the Checkatrade Trophy, the 1-0 win over Northampton in the league and the 3-2 defeat at the hands of Stevenage. He may be most familiar though for sending off Chuks Aneke at the end of a fiery 2-1 loss to Northampton in 2018 - a game which spelled the end of Robbie Neilson's time in charge of Dons.

Declan Ford and Kevin Howick will be running hte lines, with Grant Taylor the fourth official.