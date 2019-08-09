Refwatch: Brett Huxtable takes charge of Dons vs Shrewsbury

Brett Huxtable sent off Chuks Aneke in the clash with Northampton in 2018
Brett Huxtable will take charge of MK Dons' opening game of the season against Shrewbury.

Known to dish a card or three during his games, Huxtable, from Devon, flashed yellow cards during his 37 outings last season, with the red brandished seven times.

Maybe it was new-season nerves or a new resolution, but he only dished out a single yellow card last week when he took charge of Rotherham's 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Dons fans have seen Mr Huxtable five times in the last two seasons - overseeing the 3-3 draw with Peterborough in the Checkatrade Trophy, the 1-0 win over Northampton in the league and the 3-2 defeat at the hands of Stevenage. He may be most familiar though for sending off Chuks Aneke at the end of a fiery 2-1 loss to Northampton in 2018 - a game which spelled the end of Robbie Neilson's time in charge of Dons.

Declan Ford and Kevin Howick will be running hte lines, with Grant Taylor the fourth official.