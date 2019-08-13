Refwatch: Craig Hicks to take charge of AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons

Brett Huxtable will take charge of MK Dons' Carabao Cup first round fixture away against AFC Wimbledon tonight (Tuesday).

Having only taken charge of one game so far this season, Hicks did the rounds in Leagues 1 and 2 last season, officiating 40 games. There, he flashed 114 yellow cards and sent five off.

The referee was last spotted by MK Dons fans in the 3-0 Checkatrade Trophy defeat by Luton Town at Kenilworth Road last season.

Garry Maskell and Christopher Kidd will run the lines, with Ian Cooper the Fourth Official.