Darren Drysdale will take charge of MK Dons' Leasing.com Trophy against Fulham U21s on Tuesday night.

In his 11 games he has overseen this season, Mr Drysdale has dished out 43 yellow cards and a single red.

He has not taken charge of an MK Dons game since December 2017 and the 2-1 defeat to Rotherham at the New York Stadium.

Adrian Tranter and Christopher Kidd will run the line and Thomas Harty will be the Fourth Official.