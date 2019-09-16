Refwatch: Lee Swabey to take charge of MK Dons vs Ipswich Town

Referee Lee Swabey will be the man in the middle when MK Dons welcome Ipswich Town to Stadium MK on Tuesday night.

The Devonshire official has been in charge of seven games this season, handing out just 17 yellow cards. He was in charge of Sunderland's 3-1 win over Accrington on Saturday.

The last time he took charge of MK Dons was back in December 2016, when Robbie Neilson took charge of his first game away at Yeovil in the Checkatrade Trophy, going down 4-1 at Huish Park.

Stephen Brown and Paul Hobday will run the line, while Sam Lewis will be the Fourth Official.