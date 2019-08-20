Refwatch: Michael Salisbury takes charge of MK Dons vs Lincoln City

Michael Salisbury will take charge of MK Dons' clash with League 2 champions and current League 1 leaders Lincoln City tonight (Tuesday).

Already officiating four games this season, Mr Salisbury sent two men off in two minutes in Leyton Orient's 1-0 over Cheltenham on the opening day of the season. Overall, he has booked 11 in those four games.

He was last spotted by MK Dons fans in their 2-1 win over Notts County last October.

Daniel Cook and George Byrne will run the lines, with Carl Brook the Fourth Official.

READ MORE: Watch highlights of Dons' games with Lincoln last season