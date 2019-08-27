Refwatch: Neil Hair takes charge of Southend vs MK Dons

Neil Hair will be in charge of MK Dons' Carabao Cup second round clash with Southend tonight (Tuesday).

The referee has been in charge of four games this season, dishing out 11 yellow cards, keeping everyone on the pitch in that time.

Last time MK Dons fans saw him was on the opening day of last season - the fiercely contested game against Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park, which saw Conor McGrandles suffer facial injuries in stoppage time which kept him out of the game for three months.

