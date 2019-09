Oliver Langford will officiate the Carabao Cup third round clash between MK Dons and Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Mr Langford has, for the most part, refereed in the Championship this season, taking charge of eight games so far. He has flashed 35 yellow cards and one red.

His last Dons game was in August 2016 - again in the League Cup - when Dons beat Newport County 3-2 at Rodney Parade.

Akil Howson and Steven Meredith will run the lines, while Ben Toner is the Fourth Official.