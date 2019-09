Referee Paul Marsden will watch over Dons' clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light today (Saturday).

In eight games this season, the referee has flashed 22 yellow cards but has kept the red in his pocket.

Dons fans last saw Mr Marsden in their 1-0 defeat to Grimsby at Blundell Park last January.

Wayne Grunnill and Geoffrey Liddle will run the lines and Samuel Barrott will be the fourth official.