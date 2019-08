Referee Ross Joyce will take charge of MK Dons' clash at the Wham Stadium with Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

In his five games so far this season, Joyce has booked 20 and sent one off.

Dons fans saw him last season in the wind-affected 4-2 defeat at Morecambe last season, as well as the 2-0 win at Port Vale.

Matthew Jones and Stephen Wade will run the lines, with Gareth Mellor the Fourth Official.