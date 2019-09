Referee Sam Purkiss will take charge of his first MK Dons game this evening when they take on Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

Mr Purkiss spent the last two seasons officiating in the National League before being promoted to League Two this summer. In his three games so far this season, he has dished out 14 yellow cards.

Marc Wilson and Conor Farrell will run the line during the Leasing.com Trophy encounter, with Louis Marks the fourth official.