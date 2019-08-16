Refwatch: Trevor Kettle to take charge of Wycombe Wanderers vs MK Dons

Trevor Kettle will take charge of MK Dons first game at Adams Park since 2012 against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The card-happy Mr Kettle has already flashed five yellow cards and a red in his opening two games this season, while he dished out 171 bookings last term, with seven sendings off in 41 games.

Though a regular in League 2 last season, he only crossed paths with Paul Tisdale's side once, in the 1-1 draw with Swindon at the County Ground.

Anthony Da Costa and Ryan Whitaker will run the lines, with Gareth Viccars the Fourth Official.