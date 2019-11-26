Register for tickets when Euro 2021 comes to Milton Keynes

The tournament may be more than 18 months away, but fans are already being urged to register for Euro 2021 tickets.

With the tournament set to come to Milton Keynes, around 700,000 will go on sale for the nine venues up and down the country, with the final to be held at Wembley Stadium.

England was awarded the right to host UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 in December 2018, having previously staged the competition in 2005.

As tournament hosts, England’s Lionesses qualify for UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 automatically and will be joined by another 15 teams when the tournament kicks off on 7 July 2021.

For more information and to register your interest in tickets, please visit: www.thefa.com/euro2021