Released MK Dons midfielder Gladwin signs for Swindon Town

Ben Gladwin in action for MK Dons

Gladwin had officially been a free agent since July 1, when his contract with MK Dons came to an end.

The 19-year-old moved to Stadium MK from Blackburn Rovers in January 2020, and in all he made 39 appearances, scoring three goals, although he only made 13 starts in all competitions.

A statement on the Dons website read: "The club would like to thank Ben for his contribution and efforts over the past 18 months and wish him every success in the future."

Gladwin is certainly going to somewhere he knows well, as this will be his fifth stint at the County Ground.