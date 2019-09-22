Relief for Southend boss Waddock after win over Dons

Southend must use their first win of the season as a springboard to get their campaign on track, according to caretaker manager Gary Waddock.

Heading into the game with speculation linking Henrik Larsson to the manager's role at Roots Hall, Waddock returned to Stadium MK where he was once assistant manager to guide the Shrimpers to a much-needed victory, lifting them to 21st in the table.

Charlie Kelman's was the only goal of the game after just five minutes as Southend held on to claim the win, but Waddock warns the players cannot let their performances drop now that first win is in the bag.

"There's no point turning up here and putting in a performance like that, winning the game and then not rocking up for the next few games," he said afterwards. "We have to be consistent with what we’re doing, consistent with our work to achieve the goals that we want, and that’s winning football matches.

"All credit to the players, enjoy the moment and then we’ll be back in on Monday to prepare for Saturday.

"I’m delighted for the players, the staff, the supporters and the chairman as well. It’s been challenging over the last few weeks and to come here against a very good side and get a clean sheet and an away win is very good."