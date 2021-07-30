Reports claim Swansea officially make approach for Dons boss Martin

Russell Martin

The speculation linking Russell Martin to the vacant Swansea City job have taken another turn this evening (Friday) with reports claiming the Welsh side have made an official approach for the Dons boss.Martin has been a frontrunner to replace Steve Cooper, who left the club earlier this month. Speaking this morning, Martin said he was very happy in his job at Stadium MK and hoped to remain for the foreseeable future, but admitted you never can know what the future holds in football.

Having taken over from Paul Tisdale in November 2019, Martin has won 30 of the 79 games in charge, losing 30. But their style of play and astute movements in the transfer market thus far have alerted the Swans to his impact, turning a club struggling against relegation when he took over to the team third in the League One form charts in the second half of last season.