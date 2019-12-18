Returning stars make an impact in the Dons reserves

A 3-1 reserve team win might not make many ripples usually, but it was full of positives for Russell Martin on Tuesday.

Both Rhys Healey and Sam Nombe came through the encounter unscathed, with the latter even opening the scoring against Southend after just nine minutes.

Brennan Dickenson

Brennan Dickenson too, who recently suffered the passing of his father, netted a second-half brace before Southend netted late on.

With the return of both Healy and Nombe to the bench in recent weeks, Martin said it as vital for the pair to build up match fitness before they make further appearances for the first team.

He said: "Both played 45 minutes each. Sam scored, play really well and Rhys still got a bit of catching up to do his fitness and it showed yesterday, but I'm really pleased with both of them. They're working extremely hard and it was a really, really good exercise for for us to see the guys who haven't played so much recently to see them doing what we're asking them the the principles of our play.

George Williams and Baily Cargill too were a part of the action, with both serving suspensions for recent red cards. And Martin was impressed with the pair, as well Dickenson after his brace.

He added: "George was fantastic, and epitomised of pro that he is. Brennan Dickinson was excellent too, the best I've seen him.

"Loads of them did themselves real justice.It was a pleasure to watch and it was good to see and you know there what we've seen from that is that everyone's ready to play so there's real competition for places now in the lads who were playing will know that."