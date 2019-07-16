Rhys Healey signs for MK Dons

Rhys Healey is back at MK Dons, and this time it's on a permanent basis.

The 24-year-old striker has put pen to paper on a deal which sees him move from Cardiff City to Milton Keynes, after an impressive loan spell in 2018.

“It was a no brainer for me,” Healey said.

“I really enjoyed my time here last season so as soon as this move come around, I was on to and desperate to get it done.

“I was keeping an eye on results every week - I was a secret fan! I was desperate for the guys to get promoted and I was really happy when we got over the line.

“I felt like I was playing some of my best football here last season so I’m ready to go again this season and kick on even more. Like last season, I want to work hard, score goals and help the team push up the league.”