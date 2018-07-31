Road-trips for Milton Keynes’ footballers

Football returns to the city this weekend, with plenty of sides kicking off their new seasons on Saturday.

In SSML Division 2, Loughton Manor return under the new yet familiar name of New Bradwell St Peter and begin life back in the division away at Berkhamsted Raiders.

Old Bradwell finished highest of all the Milton Keynes-based teams last season in fifth, and also away from home on the opening day of the season, travelling to Bovingdon.

Unite MK too are out of town as they kick off their season away at Mursley United.

Clean Slate are away at Sarrett, while MK Gallacticos kick off on August 11 against The 61FC.