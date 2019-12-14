Robbo claims Dons "weren't that good" after beating his Oxford side

Karl Robinson claimed MK Dons "weren't that good" after his former club ended Oxford United's 19-game unbeaten streak on Saturday.

Joe Mason's goal on the hour mark was enough to win the game against Dons' former boss, ending their dry spell of 12 games without a win in the league.

Robinson, who was in charge at Stadium MK for six-and-a-half years, said Dons had 'cried for three months' about losing Mason, Sam Nombe and Rhys Healey, and said Dons weren't especially good in beating his Oxford side.

"They (MK Dons) will probably be singing from the rooftops and think they were good today," he told the Oxford Mail.

"They weren’t that good, one shot on target probably for both teams and that went in."

"Look at the players we’ve got injured. These have cried for three months having three players out. A lot of teams do, but we’ve got on with it.

"We’ve rode difficult moments and snatched wins, it’s just caught up on us a little bit. I think you could see that in our performance.