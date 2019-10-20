Robins demands more from Coventry after Dons draw

Coventry City manager Mark Robins lamented Jordy Hiwula's second half penalty miss in the 0-0 draw with MK Dons on Saturday.

Like Dons, the Sky Blues have stumbled in front of goal recently, and Hiwula's 53rd minute penalty, denied by Lee Nicholls, was their best chance of the afternoon at Stadium MK.

“Whilst we want to be winning these games, clearly, we proved today we weren’t good enough in front of goal to do that," said the Coventry boss.

“The penalty needs to hit the back of the net. If you fancy picking the ball up and taking a penalty, you’ve got to do better with it. The keeper’s made an alright save.

“We’re just lacking a little bit of confidence in front of goal. Confidence ebbs and flows and you could see that during the game.

“We had a lot of the ball, but we just didn’t do enough with it. Our decision making in the final third was poor as well, but I just said to them, it’s like picking a lock.

“We’re just getting around to that last little bit, where you’ve got to get it right, and it’ll open the door.

“We just need to keep going and keep having the confidence to do it. Don’t get bored, don’t get fed up. It feels like it’s easy, like it’s going to come, but you have to work for that and we’re not working hard enough.

“We have to pick that work rate up and do better. I can’t be too harsh on us though because that’s where we’re at, at the moment. If we keep pushing, eventually we’ll break-through.”