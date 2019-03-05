Robins lose thriller as Old Bradwell climb the table

MK Robins let slip a half time lead to go down 4-3 to Bedford on Saturday.

Despite falling behind after five minutes, Robins were 2-1 ahead by the interval in SSML Division 1. But three second half strikes from the visitors ensured the win as Robins slipped to 14th.

Old Bradwell United climbed to fifth in SSML Division 2 despite sharing a goal-less draw with Unite MK. They leapfrogged MK Gallacticos, who were beaten 3-0 at the hands of Berkhamsted Raiders.

New Bradwell St Peter remain 12th after a 2-2 draw with Mursley United, coming from 2-0 down with goals from James Davey and Ryan Ramswell.

Clean Slate remain rock bottom after being thumped 4-0 by Grendon Rangers.