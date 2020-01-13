Robins pleased with a point after difficult game against Dons

Coventry City manager Mark Robins felt a point was fair in the 1-1 draw with MK Dons on Saturday.

Sam McCallum fired the Sky Blues into the lead after just 51 seconds - a lead which would have sent them top of League One. But Carlton Morris' debut goal off the bench for Dons clawed them back to earn Russell Martin's side a point at St Andrews.

Coventry boss Robins felt his side were poor against the League One strugglers though, and said the draw was a fair reflection of how the game played out.

Robins said: “I think it was a fair result, it was a poor performance from us. They deserve credit for the way the pressed and got after us.

“It was a good start for us, we got ourselves in front but from then on, they started to grow in confidence, they got too much of the ball but didn’t really create a great deal.

“They’ve got great legs in the middle of the park they’ve got good players that are comfortable on the ball and their results have turned around since Russell Martin has gone in there.

“It was a difficult game. They made some changes and brought players in and made the change at half time with Carlton Morris coming on, who is a powerful player.

“We just looked a little bit dead compared to how we have looked but sometimes that happens. If you don’t play well, don’t lose the game and thankfully we didn’t do that.”