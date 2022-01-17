Robson recalled from Dons loan by Blackpool
The midfielder was told of his parent club's intentions on Monday
Midfielder Ethan Robson has been recalled from his loan spell at MK Dons by parent club Blackpool.
The midfielder has been a key man in Dons' strong campaign thus far, making 23 appearances for Liam Manning's side, scoring one goal - the winner against Portsmouth at Stadium MK in September.
Robson has been a regular playing in the centre of the park, putting in a top-notch performance as Dons completed the double over Pompey on Saturday.
The Citizen understands Blackpool notified Dons of their intentions to recall the 25-year-old today. The Tangerines sit 12th in the Championship but have won just two games since the end of October, landing nine points from a possible 36.