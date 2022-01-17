Robson recalled from Dons loan by Blackpool

Ethan Robson scored his only goal for the club back in September in the 1-0 win over Portsmouth

Midfielder Ethan Robson has been recalled from his loan spell at MK Dons by parent club Blackpool.

The midfielder has been a key man in Dons' strong campaign thus far, making 23 appearances for Liam Manning's side, scoring one goal - the winner against Portsmouth at Stadium MK in September.

Robson has been a regular playing in the centre of the park, putting in a top-notch performance as Dons completed the double over Pompey on Saturday.