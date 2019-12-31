Rovers travel to Milton Keynes without key first teamers

A severely depleted Bristol Rovers side will visit Stadium MK on New Year's Day with as many as eight first team players set to miss out through injury.

Ben Garner's side have been in decent form recently, but according to Bristol Live, will be without numerous key members of his side.

Captain Ollie Clarke has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, and though midfielder Abu Ogogo made a return against AFC Wimbledon, Garner said he was unlike to play against Dons.

Mark Little has missed most of the last month with a calf problem, on-loan striker Tyler Smith has a foot injury, and defender Tareiq Holmes-Dennis is being eased back after a long-term injury.

Centre back Tom Davies has tendinitis in his knee and has not been seen for nearly two months for the Gas.

Winger Josh Hare's injury woes continue and he is unlikely to be fit again until the late season.

Sam Matthews' had knee surgery in the summer and his return too appears to be a long way off.

Dons' only injury concern is that of Jordan Moore-Taylor, who is being rested after a flare-up in his knee after surgery in the summer. Sam Nombe and Rhys Healey too are being eased back into action, but both have featured over the Christmas period and are nearing full-fitness.