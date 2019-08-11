Russell Martin coaches Dons defenders on-and-off the pitch

Fellow defender Joe Walsh heaped praise on Russell Martin after Dons kept a clean sheet in their opening game of the season against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The 33-year-old played in the middle of the three centre halves, between Walsh and George Williams.

Martin, who has played international and Premier League football during his career, admitted earlier this week he isn't ready to hang up his boots yet, and Walsh says he plays a huge part of the squad on and off the field for Dons.

"He's done everything, international football, premier league football, he knows what he's talking about," said Walsh.

"It's important, and he plays a big part in the dressing room. He coaches us too, he helps us all in the changing room. He's a really classy player and he shows it on the pitch."

READ MORE: Walsh was happy to celebrate whoever scored Dons' winner