Russell Martin installed as early favourite for the MK Dons job
Defender Russell Martin is being tipped as the bookies' favourite to take over from Paul Tisdale as the next MK Dons manager.
Here are the front runners, according to SkyBet.
1. Russell Martin - 1/4
The Dons defender, who joined the club in January, took his coaching badges in the summer and spoke of his desire to be a manager someday.
2. Nathan Jones - 9/1
The former Luton boss guided the Hatters to promotion from League Two before departing for Stoke City, only to be sacked earlier this week by the Championship side.
3. Daniel Stendel - 12/1
The German spent 18 months at Championship side Barnsley, but was sacked last month.
4. Dean Lewington - 14/1
The skipper has spent his entire career at MK Dons, but would he swap playing for managing?
