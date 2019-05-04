Russell Martin is Tis' signing of the season

Paul Tisdale has heaped praise on defender Russell Martin, calling him his signing of the season.

Martin signed for Dons in January after his release from Walsall. An experienced pro at the highest level, Martin has barely missed a game since he put pen to paper - a vital member of the squad amidst Dons' defensive injury crisis in the second half of the season.

Speaking after the 1-0 win over Mansfield which sealed Dons' promotion to League 1, Tisdale said: "Probably my signing of the season was Russell Martin. There is experience and know-how, and then there's doing the right thing over and over and over and over. And he does that.

"But thank you to all the players – it won't happen if they don't listen, and aren't receptive. It's all about doing what you have to to finish at least third."