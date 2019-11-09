Russell Martin's first game in charge of MK Dons - relive the FA Cup game with Port Vale in pictures
It was not the fairy tale start to managerial life for Russell Martin as MK Dons lost 1-0 to Port Vale on Saturday, going out of the FA Cup.
Take a look through the pictures from the game at Stadium MK.
1. MK Dons vs Port Vale
Pete Winkelman with Russell Martin
jpimedia
2. MK Dons vs Port Vale
Chairman Pete Winkelman
jpimedia
3. MK Dons vs Port Vale
Russell Martin with Pete Winkelman
jpimedia
4. MK Dons vs Port Vale
Brennan Dickenson
jpimedia
View more