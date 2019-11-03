Russell Martin takes over as MK Dons boss

MK Dons have moved swiftly to promote defender Russell Martin to manager after sacking Paul Tisdale on Saturday.

Martin, 33, was voted for as Player of the Month for September, but played just once during October as Dons' woes intensified.

The former Scottish international made his name at Norwich, where he made more than 300 appearances for the Canaries. He joined MK Dons from Walsall in January, and was described by former boss Tisdale as his signing of the season following a string of excellent displays in the second half of last season's promotion campaign.

Chairman Pete Winkelman said of the appointment: “Ever since Russell joined the club, we recognised his potential to one day become a manager.

“It’s certainly happening faster than we expected but I’m excited to give Russell the chance and show us all what we can do.

“He’s taking over the club mid-season and faces an immediate challenge given recent form, but we have great confidence in his ability to turn this season’s fortunes around and head the club back in the right direction.”

Martin's first game in charge will be the FA Cup first round game with League Two Port Vale at Stadium MK next Saturday.