Charlie Barker has been rated as Crawley Town's best player so far this season with a 7.09 rating.

See if you agree with who is included in this list of League Two's stand-out stars of the season - including players from MK Dons, Bromley, Oldham Athletic and Grimsby Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Oct 2025, 10:44 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 10:46 GMT
The first three months of the League Two season are done and dusted and it’s building up to be another cracking season.

And there are number of players who have really stood out around the league.

In that pack are some high-profile names who are perhaps expected to shine along with a few catching the eyes for the so-called ‘lesser teams.’

But who are the players who are really standing out so far? Here we look at the 20 best players in League Two so far this season, according to football website whoscored.com.

Do you agree with these selections? Have your say by joining the debate on our social media channels.

7.91

1. Jack Sanders (MK Dons)

7.91 Photo: Getty Images

7.54

2. Omar Sowunmi (Bromley)

7.54 Photo: Getty Images

7.40

3. Kyle McFadzean (Chesterfield)

7.40 Photo: Getty Images

7.38

4. Adebola Oluwo (Salford City)

7.38 Photo: Getty Images

