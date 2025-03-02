Jack Payne came back to haunt MK Dons to give Colchester victory at Stadium MK.Jack Payne came back to haunt MK Dons to give Colchester victory at Stadium MK.
See if you can spot an MK Dons fan you know in our gallery from yesterday's defeat to Colchester

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 08:37 BST
Updated 2nd Mar 2025, 08:45 BST
It’s now six without a win for struggling on MK Dons after another day to forget.

Jack Payne sealed the points for Colchester with a late penalty against his former club before Callum Hendry was sent off in stoppage time.

It leaves the Dons in a lowly 17th place as the season continues to fizzle out.

Our photographer Jane Russell captured these pictures of some of the fans who saw the game unfold. Take a look and see who you know.

1. Dons 0 Colchester 1

Photo: Jane Russell

2. Dons 0 Colchester 1

Photo: Jane Russell

3. Dons 0 Colchester 1

Photo: Jane Russell

4. Dons 0 Colchester 1 : Dons 0 Colchester 1

Photo: Jane Russell

