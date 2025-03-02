Jack Payne sealed the points for Colchester with a late penalty against his former club before Callum Hendry was sent off in stoppage time.
It leaves the Dons in a lowly 17th place as the season continues to fizzle out.
Our photographer Jane Russell captured these pictures of some of the fans who saw the game unfold. Take a look and see who you know.
Get the latest Dons news here.
1. Dons 0 Colchester 1
Jack Payne came back to haunt MK Dons to give Colchester victory at Stadium MK. Photo: Jane Russell
2. Dons 0 Colchester 1
Jack Payne came back to haunt MK Dons to give Colchester victory at Stadium MK. Photo: Jane Russell
3. Dons 0 Colchester 1
Jack Payne came back to haunt MK Dons to give Colchester victory at Stadium MK. Photo: Jane Russell
4. Dons 0 Colchester 1 : Dons 0 Colchester 1
Jack Payne came back to haunt MK Dons to give Colchester victory at Stadium MK. Photo: Jane Russell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.