It wasn’t the season we wanted last time out, but next season already offers plenty of promise as we eagerly look forward to getting back to Stadium MK.

The fans offered great support to the side during difficult times last year – and that’s sure to be the case again for the 25/26 season.

Here we look at some of the fans who were there to support the Dons in home games against Colchester, Fleetwood and Grimsby Town.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Get all your MK Dons news daily, here.

1 . Dons 0 Colchester 1 Jack Payne came back to haunt MK Dons to give Colchester victory at Stadium MK. Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . Dons 0 Colchester 1 Jack Payne came back to haunt MK Dons to give Colchester victory at Stadium MK. Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . Dons 0 Colchester 1 Jack Payne came back to haunt MK Dons to give Colchester victory at Stadium MK. Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales