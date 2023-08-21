Seven things we've learnt about MK Dons in League Two so far

A little over three weeks into the new campaign, it’s fair to say the dust is still settling on a hectic start to life in League Two for MK Dons.
With a new management staff, a new style of play, seven new players to do it with and a new division to get accustomed to, the last few weeks have been a learning experience.
So here are seven things we’ve picked up since the start of new campaign.
1. What have we learnt about MK Dons so far this season?
There are plenty of things we've picked up on so far this season, even in these early stages. And though it doesn't officially make the list, how good that blue kit looks is certainly something new we've learnt! Photo: Jane Russell
2. Graham Alexander is a straight talker
There is no nonsense when it comes to Graham Alexander. It's easy for managers/head coaches to switch it on and switch it off when the mics are shoved under his nose, but from our experience talking to him, Alexander is as up front as it gets. He says what he means, he's honest and doesn't shy away from his opinion. For the players, he is straightforward in his demands and that makes it all the easier to follow. He's also not shy from airing out one or two when it comes to them not meeting his standards. He may have high expectations of them, but most have risen to the challenge so far. Photo: Jane Russell
3. Alex Gilbey is back and better than ever
Not many, if any, wanted to see Alex Gilbey leave the club in 2020. The two-time Player of the Year spent three years away from the club, but his return has given everyone a lift. Captaining the side so far this season, Gilbey's endeavour and vigour in the centre of the park has given the side a lift, not least in the last two away games. His goal against former club Colchester inspired them to victory and his endless energy has been the benchmark for his team-mates in a physically demanding style of play asked of them by Graham Alexander. Photo: Jane Russell
4. Second chances for players who looked lost
Ethan Robson, Dawson Devoy and Matt Dennis looked lost at the end of last season. Struggling for form, game time and morale, none of the three were expected to play big parts in the League Two season, but certainly in the case of Robson, quite the opposite has happened. Featuring in all the league games, Robson has been a key part of the midfield engine, while Devoy has come back into the fold in the last week at Crawley and Colchester. In the case of Dennis, his stoppage time winner in Essex puts him back on the map too after last season's unsuccessful loan with Sutton. Alexander is keen to draw a line under last season, and by offering these three a chance, it shows everyone is starting with a clean slate Photo: Jane Russell