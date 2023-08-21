Seven things we've learnt about MK Dons in League Two so far

2 . Graham Alexander is a straight talker

There is no nonsense when it comes to Graham Alexander. It's easy for managers/head coaches to switch it on and switch it off when the mics are shoved under his nose, but from our experience talking to him, Alexander is as up front as it gets. He says what he means, he's honest and doesn't shy away from his opinion. For the players, he is straightforward in his demands and that makes it all the easier to follow. He's also not shy from airing out one or two when it comes to them not meeting his standards. He may have high expectations of them, but most have risen to the challenge so far. Photo: Jane Russell