Seven up for Gallacticos as they book semis spot

MK Gallacticos booked their spot in the SSML Division 2 Cup semi final in comprehensive fashion as they thrashed Berkhamsted Raiders 7-0 on Saturday.

Josh Douglas-Smith fired in the first of his hat-trick after 10 minutes to give Gallacticos the lead, scoring his second and the team's third after Mohammed Ahmed's 20th minute strike.

Douglas-Smith completed his hat-trick seven minutes after the restart, and then three goals in seven minutes saw Gallacticos run riot. Mohamed Mohamed added the fifth, Mohammed Ahmed scored his second and Gallactico's sixth and substitute Cabdul Mahmoud completed the scoring with 17 minutes remaining.

Gallacticos must wait until January to discover who from The 61FC (Luton) and Old Bradwell United they will face in the semi final.

Old Bradwell are into the third round, however, of the Amagram Records Trophy after a 5-0 win over Evergreen. Goals from Daniel Smith, Darryl Smith, Dale Collins, Toby Cribb and Ben Green saw United ease through.

In SSML Division 2, Clean Slate are still rock bottom after losing 3-1 to Pitstone & Ivinghoe.