Shoot-out joy for Aspley Guise Hunters at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 27th May 2025, 11:40 BST

Silverware was lifted by the young side on Saturday

The youngsters at Aspley Guise Hunters realised a footballing dream early in their careers as they lifted a trophy on the pitch at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

The U8s team competed in the ‘Play on the Pitch’ tournament in north London, taking on some top sides in a bid to lift the trophy at the end.

Aspley Guise Hunters U8sAspley Guise Hunters U8s
Facing fierce competition, Hunters fought their way through to the final with passion, skill, and unstoppable determination.

While city star Leah Williamson was helping Arsenal win the Women’s Champions League final against Barcelona, Hunters had to endure a nail-biting penalty shoot-out to get their hands on the silverware.

A heroic save from goalkeeper Ryder turned the tide and captain Jesse stepped up for the deciding kick. With the pressure of the stadium on his shoulders, he stayed cool, blasted the ball into the top corner — and sent the team and their fans into absolute ecstasy.

Assistant coach Jack Spence said: “Trophies were lifted, cheers echoed around the stands, and memories were made that these young players will never forget.

“To not only play at one of the most iconic stadiums in world football but to leave as champions — that’s an achievement to be proud of forever.”

