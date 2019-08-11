Shrewsbury boss laments Dons' "sucker punch" late winner

Sam Ricketts felt Dons had luck on their side after Dons snatched a late 1-0 win over Shrewesbury on Saturday.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell got a deflection on Rhys Healey's 92nd minute strike to beat keeper Max O'Leary for the only goal of the game, much to the frustration of the Shrews manager Ricketts.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Ricketts said: "It's a real sucker punch for the players and supporters who came here today.

"I think it was a 50-50 game. I never really say it but I think we've been a bit unlucky.

"We had one in the first half where (Dave Edwards) tried to chest it in and as he has the defender's put his toe on it and it hits the crossbar.

"I'm not saying we were at our scintillating best but it was a game where, if a little bit of luck goes our way, we win the game.

"But it goes against us. A nothing cross-shot where Ethan thinks he has to head it which is fine, but Max is wrong-footed and it's a very soft goal in the dying seconds."