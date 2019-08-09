Shrewsbury look much-improved compared to last season

There is optimism around Shrewsbury Town - Dons' opponents this weekend.

When the sides a little over a year ago, Shrews were destined for the play-offs, while Dons were already relegated from League 1. The following season for both clubs though saw fortunate dramatically change, with Dons securing promotion back to the third tier, while Shrewsbury scrapped at the wrong end of the table, following their unsuccessful play-off jaunt.

Heading into the new campaign, Sam Ricketts' side got off to a flying start with a 1-0 win over Portsmouth.

Express and Star reporter Lewis Cox believes Shrewsbury will be looking for a marked improvement on last season, and said summer signing Ethan Ebanks-Landell - a familiar face to MK Dons fans - was a key man in that opening day win.

He said: "Sam Ricketts heavily focused on improving the defence and the back three of Ro-Shaun Williams, Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Aaron Pierre looked impenetrable in that openingday win against Portsmouth, where Shrews defended brilliantly.

"Town expect to improve greatly on last season's 18th-placed finish where survival was secured on the penultimate weekend. Mid-table would be decent, any better a good job. A lot rests on how well new signings do - and thus far, albeit just a couple of impressive friendlies and one game in, they look great.

"They need a new midfielder and centre-forward before the deadline and, if they get those couple right, it could be a memorable season. There is some optimism building."