Shrewsbury Town 1-0 MK Dons: Dons rated

Here's how we rated the players at Montgomery Waters Meadow.
1. Andrew Fisher - 6.5
Really had next to nothing to do. Beaten by Whalley's second half strike but was left exposed by the defence in front of him.
2. Dean Lewington - 6
A couple of loose moments in the first half aside, dealt with Shrewsbury's rare attacking threats pretty easily
3. Warren O'Hora - 6.5
Like Lewington, wasn't really tested defensively and when he was, dealt easily with Shrewsbury's threats
4. Harry Darling - 6.5
Kept Cosgrove completely out of the game in the first half, prompting the hosts to sub him at the break. Like the rest of the defence, seldom tested.