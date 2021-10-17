Mo Eisa is sent tumbling against Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town 1-0 MK Dons: Dons rated

Dons tasted defeat for the second consecutive League One game on Saturday as they went down to Shaun Whalley's 56th minute goal.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 8:10 am

Here's how we rated the players at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

1. Andrew Fisher - 6.5

Really had next to nothing to do. Beaten by Whalley's second half strike but was left exposed by the defence in front of him.

2. Dean Lewington - 6

A couple of loose moments in the first half aside, dealt with Shrewsbury's rare attacking threats pretty easily

3. Warren O'Hora - 6.5

Like Lewington, wasn't really tested defensively and when he was, dealt easily with Shrewsbury's threats

4. Harry Darling - 6.5

Kept Cosgrove completely out of the game in the first half, prompting the hosts to sub him at the break. Like the rest of the defence, seldom tested.

