Signings on the horizon for Dons after Covid delays

Two signings are ready and waiting in the pipeline but MK Dons have been forced to delay their announcements due to the pandemic.

So far, Russell Martin has signed just two new players to his squad - Franco Ravizzoli and Scott Twine - with the team returning to pre-season training this week.

The manager had hoped to bolster his squad further last week but protocols surrounding coronavirus have delayed two players from signing for the club, though the club hope to have those deals confirmed later this week.

"We're living in a world that can change very quickly with protocols, rules and regulations," said Martin. "We would've had a couple in already if it wasn't for that. They've not been able to come in or sign for different reasons but they are there and waiting. Hopefully we'll have news on that this week.

"The ones we have close and are lined up are really exciting, they're guys who have been our first choice over the summer. Supporters will be excited by them coming in."

Midfielders Andrew Surman, Josh McEachran and Ben Gladwin also remain on Dons' radar this summer. The trio played for the club last season but their contracts expired as they took time to consider their options for next season. Martin said offers were made to both Surman and McEachran, while an offer to Gladwin would be based on how he has recovered from another knee operation he underwent late last season.

Martin said: "Andrew Surman lives a long way away, and is still weighing things up. He was a really important player for us and we'd love him to stay but at the same time we respect where he is in his life. We're giving him a bit of time to consider everything. If it was a bit closer to his house, I think it would be a no-brainer.

"He has three young children, and it's tough to balance being away and justifying it to yourself and to them to be away for that long. He has to decide whether he can make that sacrifice. We hope we can find a balance for him.

"Josh McEachran is another one who, because of protocols, can't come in and discuss anything yet, but we're hopeful on that one, that we'll come to an agreement and look forward to working with him again.