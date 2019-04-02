Sleaford sink Swans as Old Bradwell see off Sarratt

It was a disappointing trip to Sleaford Town on Saturday for Newport Pagnell Town as they went down 3-1.

The first half featured precious few chances, but Sleaford went in at the break 1-0 up when Thomas Siddons found the net six minutes before half time.

The second half started poorly for Newport as they conceded just two minutes after the restart. Olly Wilkinson pulled one back for Newport on 51 minutes, and Dom Lawless missed a half-chance but that was as good as it got for the visitors, with Sleaford's third putting the game to bed four minutes later.

Manager Darren Lynch said: "We just never got going and fair play to Jamie and his team, they were on the front foot and deserved the three points.

"It’s really frustrating but the better team won and we go home and must regroup for the away trip to Pinchbeck next week."

Newport remain ninth in UCL Premier Division.

In SSML Division 1, MK Robins were beaten 1-0 by Hillingdon Borough and drop to 15th.

In SSML Division 2, goals from Peter Maxey, Ben Green and Jamie Cox handed Old Bradwell United a 3-0 win over Sarratt as they consolidate third spot.

MK Gallacticos were humbled 4-1 at the hands of Bovingdon, while New Bradwell St Peter were thrashed 4-0 by Mursley United.