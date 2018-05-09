Smith bags a brace as Belles lift the Cup

A Charly Smith double saw City Belles U14s come from 1-0 down to lift the Bucks Girls Football League Cup on Saturday.

Crendon Corinthians dominated the first half but despite taking the lead, Smith’s brace saw Belles take an unlikely lead into the break. And they were by far the better in the second half to win 2-1.

Belles could round out their season with a double, just two wins away from the league title. For a number of the girls this is their first season in competitive football and after a slow start in the Autumn the girls have never looked back. The goal against them in the final was the first goal the girls had conceded in 2018 and they are yet to lose a game this year.



Next season the girls will be moving up to under 15s and are on the lookout for new players. City Belles have teams from under 10s upwards and if any girls are interested in playing football then please visit City Belles on Facebook for further details.

