Smith is a four-ce to be reckoned with for Old Bradwell

Darryl Smith struck four times as Old Bradwell United thrashed The 61FC (Luton) 5-1 in SSML Division 2.

Ben Green opened the scoring for United before Smith hit his first five minutes before the interval.

The second half was the Smith show though, netting four times in the second period before 61's consolation late in the day.

The win means United remain third in the table, nine points behind Berkhamsted Raiders, albeit with six games in hand. They have two games in hand over leaders Bovingdon too, who are level on points with Raiders.

MK Gallacticos are hot on their heels in fourth with a 2-1 win over Grendon Rangers. Two second half goals ensured all three points, with Josh Douglas-Smith bagging his 28th goal of the season, and Emmanuel Dahie on the scoresheet.

Unite MK are ninth after beating Totternhoe 3-1, while New Bradwell St Peter are struggling in 12th after going down 1-0 to Aston Clinton. Clean Slate remain rock bottom after losing 3-1 to Sarratt.